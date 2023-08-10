More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged after deputies say they found more than 100 grams of meth and fentanyl following a motorcycle pursuit.

Authorities attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle because of registration that expired more than eight years ago on Veterans Memorial Highway in Masontown on Monday, Aug. 7, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say the motorcycle fled down Long Hollow Rd. where it turned into a driveway and crashed, throwing the driver and passenger off the motorcycle.

The driver, 46-year-old Gerald Sypolt, of Reedsville, allegedly got back on the motorcycle and drove it toward deputies, but another officer tackled Sypolt off the motorcycle. Sypolt then got into an altercation with police and had to be tased before being taken into custody.

Meanwhile, deputies say the passenger, 40-year-old Sarah Baker, started running up the driveway. Deputies chased after her and took her into custody.

Court documents say deputies searched their belongings and found multiple scales and baggies containing a total of 108.41 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Sypolt has been charged with possession with intent and fleeing with reckless indifference and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond. Baker has been charged with possession with intent in addition to a capias out of Monongalia County and is being held at TVRJ on a $225,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.