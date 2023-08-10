Morgantown man found guilty of gross child neglect, arson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County jury has found a Morgantown man guilty of gross child neglect, arson, and domestic assault.

On June 22, 2022, authorities responded to an apartment on Goshen Rd. for a domestic dispute after receiving a call that Rodney Moats, Jr. brandished a knife and was trying to set the home on fire, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said they arrived at the home and detained Moats after seeing that he was armed with a knife.

Witnesses told authorities Moats was “high on methamphetamine” and set a curtain in the living room on fire while two children were only a few feet away.

After that fire was put out, Moats allegedly set a rag on fire using the stovetop burner. Neighbors said they could smell smoke coming from the apartment.

Moats was then indicted on the following charges in January 2023:

One count of first-degree arson

Two counts of gross child neglect creating risk of injury

Domestic assault

Interfering with emergency communications

Moats’ trial began on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and the jury returned a verdict on Thursday, Aug. 10, according to Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Gabrielle Mucciola.

Mucciola says the jury found Moats guilty of first-degree arson, both counts of gross child neglect creating risk of injury, and domestic assault.

Moats faces up to 30-and-a-half years behind bars and will be sentenced at a later date.

