Paying kindness forward | Man gifted bicycle after accident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation happened when a man got hit by a car while riding his bike.

Chris Dawson is thankful to be OK, but his only means of transportation was unrideable.

The crash happened outside of Cabell County Emergency Medical Services on 20th Street.

Connie Priddy, who works there, was one of the first to help him and says Dawson shared his worries. Once she found out his bike was unrideable, she knew she had to help.

She reached out to Jeff’s Bike Shop in Huntington and told its owner what happened.

Without hesitation, Jeff Joy was ready to help.

“We happened to have a donation we can give and we said ‘yeah.’ We always have some bike we can give away to someone who needs transportation,” Joy said.

Paying kindness forward to help provide a simple means of transportation.

“I feel blessed,” Dawson said.

“That’s what our community does, it comes together. There were a ton of people that were willing to help,” Priddy said. “That touched me; it renewed my spirit in human nature.”

