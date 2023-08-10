Police: Woman charged after fentanyl found in child’s diaper bag

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman has been charged after officers say fentanyl was found in a child’s diaper bag.

Authorities pulled over a car on Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. for an expired registration and a broken muffler, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say 28-year-old Brianna Wise, of Mount Clare, a passenger in the car, had warrants out of Pennsylvania. A child also in the car was in an improper car seat that was reportedly not buckled.

Authorities say a K-9 was used on the car and gave a positive indication of drugs, and Wise told police the fentanyl was in the child’s diaper bag.

Inside the bag were multiple burnt fentanyl foils that left fentanyl residue on the diapers and child’s clothing in addition to a baggie containing half a gram of fentanyl.

Wise has been charged with child abuse creating risk of injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

