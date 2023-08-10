PSC refuses grave marker price increase for veterans

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Public Service Commission of West Virginia announced on Thursday it has refused to increase grave marker prices for veterans.

The West Virginia Cemetery & Funeral Association asked the PSC in 2022 to increase the price of grave markers by 51%, which would increase the basic installation cost to $151 from $100, the granite installation to $377 from $250, and the granite purchase installation to $573 from $380.

“The Commission recognizes the sacrifice our veterans and their families have made in the service to our country,” the Commission order said. “In light of this, it is our desire to keep the total charges associated with veterans’ grave markers as economical as possible.

The PSC says a study found the price of marker installations had not increased since 2006.

“It will take much more information than the Commission received if we are to further burden these families with additional costs while they are burying their honored dead,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.