Scattered storms this weekend, potentially severe storms on Monday

Another great way to start a work week, right?
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain today, high pressure nudges in briefly for the duration of Friday. Saturday will likely feature a few rounds of scattered storms, particularly in the PM. Another system that already looks to be potent will hit West Virginia on Monday, potentially producing severe storms similar to this past Monday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

