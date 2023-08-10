Softball tournament Saturday raises funds for Sgt. Cory Maynard Memorial Scholarship

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard’s death in the line of duty, his brothers in law enforcement and the southern coalfield communities he served think of him.

Saturday, a day-long softball tournament will raise money for a scholarship fund honoring Sgt. Maynard.

Sgt. Jamie Harris is the commander of the Logan WVSP detachment and had a long-time relationship with Maynard. He said he thinks of his brother in law enforcement often.

“Not a day goes by,” Harris said. “At the end of the day, it is a chance to bring your family out and spend a good day at the ballpark and enjoy a good time and have a few good laughs. And, at the end of the day, a little bit of money that will go a long way to contribute to an excellent cause.”

Food trucks, police cruisers and 12 teams will compete starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and wrap up with the championship game at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the fundraiser cost $5 a person and $15 per family. T-shirts and concessions will also be sold, and all of those proceeds go toward the scholarship fund.

Crystal Cook is the development coordinator with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. She has spearheaded the efforts to provide this scholarship.

“We wanted Sgt. Cory Maynard’s legacy to live on in Southern West Virginia,” Cook said.

Sgt. Harris said the bond he had with Maynard is hard to put into words.

“Not only were classmates and lived together and grew to know each other extremely well, sharing our careers together, working side by side,” Harris said.

Harris said the scholarship to help Maynard’s name live on is to help others in law enforcement further their careers, just as Sgt. Maynard went above and beyond for his own career.

Parking for the event will be at Chapmanville Regional High School across the street and at the parking lot in front of the baseball field.

