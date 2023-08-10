Teacher aides coming to first-grade classrooms; where they’re found may surprise you

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, we told you the Third Grade Success Act is adding teacher aides to every first-grade classroom this school year, plus second and third grade the two following years.

While some counties are still trying to add aides, Roane County Superintendent Richard Duncan said they’re facing a different issue.

“We probably need about a half dozen more substitute cooks to be comfortable,” he said. “About the same on substitute aides.”

Duncan said they have the seven aides needed for their first-grade classrooms, but many came from other positions in the district.

“What we had were a number of folks who were in other positions, cooks, special-education aides, that decided to transfer into those positions,” Duncan said.

Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, said the problem isn’t filling the new aide positions. Instead, they’re being hired from positions already in the district that pay less.

It’s still going to hurt some small counties because of the limited resources and the limited pool of people to draw from,” he said.

Lee said this adds to the existing problem of vacant teaching positions in the state.

He said it was more than 700 in 2018, around 1,500 last school year, and he’s estimating 1,700 for this school year.

“I think when you add the bus drivers and the aides and everything else is going to go well over 2,200,” Lee said.

Despite the challenges of trying to fill all these positions, everyone seems to agree that having teacher aides in the classroom will make a positive impact.

“It really does make a difference when you’ve got extra adults in the room who can actually work with these kids one-on-one or in smaller groups,” Duncan said.

“The more eyes, the more bodies, and the more hands that are helping the students, the better off the students are going to be,” Lee said.

Duncan and Lee said they are concerned about what next year may look like as school districts attempt to bring in additional people to fill second-grade classrooms.

