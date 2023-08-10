UPDATE: Raleigh County woman on the run takes to Facebook to claim innocence

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Multiple departments are on the hunt after Aredith “NayNay” Lynaea Thompson, 30, escaped from home confinement at the residence she was staying at on First Avenue in Beckley. New developments show that, while on the run, Thompson took to Facebook to claim her innocence.

Thompson commented on her own wanted person’s announcement posted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. She posted under the account “Nizzle Thompson,” which has been confirmed by the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. She begins the post by saying, “Obviously, I was put on home confinement because it wasn’t first-degree murder. It was self-defense...”

Thompson’s claim of self-defense is connected to the fatal shooting of Juwan Greer on November 23, 2022. She was arrested a month later and charged with first-degree murder.

Later in her social media comment, Thompson writes that she fled home confinement due to her fear that she would go back behind bars after admitting to breaking the conditions of her home confinement agreement by taking shots at her sister’s birthday party.

As for that home confinement agreement, WVVA spoke to the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to learn more. Morgan Spolarich, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney on Thompson’s case, says their office cannot speak to the specifics of this case but did share some insight into their position on any agreement of this type.

“What I can say is this office, in particular, we do not agree to bond in capital murder cases,” Spolarich explained. “That’s our policy and our stance, our firm stance, on those type of cases.”

An order for home confinement filed July 12, 2023, states a bond modification hearing in Thompson’s case was held in Raleigh County Circuit Court on June 26, 2023. Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick reduced Thompson’s bond to $50,000 with conditions of home confinement. The document cites findings of a “significant change in circumstances,” as the cause of this modification.

Additionally, Kirkpatrick’s order confirms that prosecutors did object to the court’s ruling.

WVVA also spoke to Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, who says anyone who flees home condiment while accused of first-degree murder doesn’t surprise him.

“On a capital murder case, the potential sentence is life, so the fact that someone may want to escape that potential reality is not a surprise to me at all,” Hatfield shared.

Thompson ended her comment by saying that she will turn herself in if she is provided with a trial date. No date has been set yet, as the state is still waiting for autopsy results and a cause of death for Greer.

The United States Marshals Service has confirmed to WVVA that they have joined the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Beckley Police Department in the search for Thompson.

Thompson is 6′1″ and approximately 240 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If you see Aredith Thompson or have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 304-255-STOP.

