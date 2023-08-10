Women’s Health Center of West Virginia proposal to start syringe service voted down

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A women’s health care provider’s aim to begin a needle exchange program was shot down by council members on Tuesday night.

After lengthy debate from both sides of the issue, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia’s proposal to Charleston City Council was voted down 17-9.

Those who opposed the proposal said they feared the program would bring increased drug use and crime on Charleston’s West Side.

“Yes, the Kanawha-Charleston syringe program had problems, but we had an 1800% increase in HIV after it closed. The facts are clear -- 30 years of research show that these programs work,” said Charleston Councilman Frank Annie.

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia providers said their proposal was part of an effort to expand services for marginalized communities now that a near-total ban on abortion is in effect in the state.

