2023 Fairmont Senior Season Preview

Polar Bears went 8-4 in 2022, and want to return to championship standard in 2023.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears return in head coach Nick Bartic’s 7th season commanding the ship, and the Polar Bears want to return to their championship standard this season.

Fairmont Senior has won 3 of the last 5 Class AA State Championships, but last season, they fell to Independence in the quarterfinals. Coach Bartic says that this season, the Polar Bears are focused on improving the little things they need to reach the pinnacle once again:

“Always for us is a focus on a culture of consistency,” said Bartic. “In the offseason, we focused on individual gains, speed and strength, then in June, we worked in practice ball on timing ... I really feel we maximized that, so coming into this first week (of fall camp) we had things accomplished that we needed, and it showed with our guys’ ability to execute.

“So far, I feel that we’ve progressed as we should”.

Fairmont Senior will always be held to a high standard (look at their schedule, below - plenty of Class AAA teams there), and the players feel no different.

“After not winning it last year, we definitely have a comeback as our goal,” said junior quarterback Brody Whitehair. “All those Triple AAA teams we lost to last year, we want to get those games back -

“Going into the offseason we all had a mindset to get after it early, so that’ll definitely help us going into the playoffs”.

Hear more on the Polar Bears from Coach Bartic, Whitehair, and lineman Trevor Bigelow in the video above.

2023 Fairmont Senior Football Schedule

1 - @ Lewis County, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - vs Robert C Byrd, Aug 31 @ 7 PM

3 - vs Preston, Sept 7 @ 7 PM

4 - @ Bridgeport, Sept 15 @ 7 PM

5 - @ University, Sept 22 @ 7:30 PM

6 - vs North Marion, Sept 29 @ 7 PM

7 - vs Morgantown, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

8 - vs Carrick, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

9 - vs Elkins, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

10 - @ East Fairmont, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

