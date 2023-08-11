2023 Morgantown Football Season Preview

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mohigans are back, and as Morgantown enters year 4 under head coach Sean Biser, the little details matter more than ever, as Biser continues his culture of championship-winning work each day.

“Honestly, everyone talks about winning a state championship - and obviously, we want to win a state championship! - that’s a goal. But we don’t focus on winning the championship, we focus on what it takes to win the championship - coming every day and doing what you’re supposed to do.

“We’re gonna make this the best practice you can have, the best rep we can have in that practice, if we have to take a step, then it’ll be the best step you can take today, and when we’re worried about that - not worried about winning, but doing what it takes to win - if you do that, then the winning takes care of itself”.

Senior quarterback Maddox Bowers echoed that belief:

“Obviously, everyone wants to win a state championship - everyone in every locker room is saying that - but we’re taking a different approach, just focusing on what we need to do today to be a champion.

We need to practice like a champion Monday through Thursday, and then on Friday night you have to win. We’re taking that different approach this year, focusing on the task at hand rather than focusing on the next week, the next game, playoffs, a practice on Thanksgiving ... it’s a bit of a different approach”.

See and hear more from the Mohigans in the preview above.

2023 Morgantown Football Schedule 1 - vs South Charleston, Aug 25 @ 7 PM 2 - @ Bridgeport, Sep1 @ 7 PM 3 - vs Musselman, Sep 8 @ 7 PM 4 - @ Buckhannon-Upshur, Sep 22 @ 7 PM 5 - vs Wheeling Park, Sep 29 @ 7 PM 6 - @ Fairmont Senior, Oct 6 @ 7 PM 7 - vs Parkersburg South, Oct 13 @ 7 PM 8 - @ John Marshall, Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - @ University, Oct 27 @ 7:30 PM 10 - vs Linsly, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

