Chances for severe storms on Saturday and Monday

The Storm Prediction Center is warning on severe potential for both days.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of Saturday will be calm, but by the late afternoon/early evening, scattered storms will roll through NCWV, producing heavy rainfall and strong winds. This will persist into the overnight hours, becoming weaker as it does so, eventually moving out/dissipating by Sunday morning. Sunday we get a break from storms, but another more organized storm system looks to hit us on Monday, opening up the chance for more storm damage. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Sypolt and Sarah Baker
More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say
Rodney Moats, Jr.
Morgantown man found guilty of gross child neglect, arson
Brianna Wise
Police: Woman charged after fentanyl found in child’s diaper bag
Child with autism found safe after hours-long search in Harrison County
Joshua Riffle
Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, August 11, 2023.
Partly sunny Friday, rain chances thereafter
next 3 days
Scattered storms this weekend, potentially severe storms on Monday
Futurecast showing conditions in North-Central West Virginia at 5 PM, August 10, 2023.
Rainy Thursday gives way to sunshine tomorrow
flood watch
FIRST ALERT: Flood Watch in effect for lowlands due to heavy rain Thursday morning