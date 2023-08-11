Chances for severe storms on Saturday and Monday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of Saturday will be calm, but by the late afternoon/early evening, scattered storms will roll through NCWV, producing heavy rainfall and strong winds. This will persist into the overnight hours, becoming weaker as it does so, eventually moving out/dissipating by Sunday morning. Sunday we get a break from storms, but another more organized storm system looks to hit us on Monday, opening up the chance for more storm damage. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

