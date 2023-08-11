City of Elkins sees funding from federal government for law enforcement upgrades

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Elkins is getting $950,000 as part of a Congressionally Directed Spending award.

The money was announced last night by Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and will support local law enforcement offices and courthouses.

According to a press release, Elkins will specifically use the money for “technology upgrades”.

Senator Capito requested $4 million to be distributed to communities throughout the state.

