Donors needed to raise blood supply to sufficient levels(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross is looking for donors for an upcoming blood drive in Wirt County.

The American Red Cross Ohio River Valley district executive director, Sharon Kesselring said blood supply has slightly fallen. Kesselring said this is due to the expected drop in donors because of back-to-school events. She added the American Red Cross needs a three-to-five-day supply and the supply is fluctuating.

Kesselring said the blood drive in Wirt County will help in addressing this shortage.

“And that’s why this blood drive on Monday becomes so important to us. Because though it’s not a tremendously large one, it is of a sufficient number of that community to really totally engage themselves in it. And make sure that we have a very successful day,” Kesselring said.

The blood drive is taking place at Elizabeth Baptist Church on August 14th from noon to 6 p.m. The blood drive is sponsored by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. Other sponsors include Elizabeth Baptist Church and Wirt County High School.

If you would like to register for this blood drive, you can download the American Red Cross app. Or you can apply online by clicking this link or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

