Fairmont woman charged with child neglect creating risk of injury

A Fairmont woman is charged with child neglect after authorities say she overdosed and left her two children alone.
A Fairmont woman is charged with child neglect after authorities say she overdosed and left her...
A Fairmont woman is charged with child neglect after authorities say she overdosed and left her two children alone.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman is charged with child neglect after authorities say she overdosed and left her two children alone.

Police went to a home on Monroe St. in Fairmont on Thursday, Aug. 10 after receiving a call about an overdose.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities found 35-year-old Kendra Feltz laying on a couch with her sons, ages 3 and 5 months.

Police say Feltz found foil with heroin on it that belonged to her sister and she quote “lit it up and hit it”.

She then went into an overdose, and Narcan was administered, according to a criminal complaint.

While Feltz was under the influence, her children were left unsupervised in the home.

Police say both Feltz and her sister were under the influence of illegal narcotics.

Feltz is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 dollar bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Sypolt and Sarah Baker
More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say
Brianna Wise
Police: Woman charged after fentanyl found in child’s diaper bag
Rodney Moats, Jr.
Morgantown man found guilty of gross child neglect, arson
Joshua Riffle
Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff
Child with autism found safe after hours-long search in Harrison County

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s been thinking seriously about becoming an independent
2023 Fairmont Senior Season Preview - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | August 10, 2023
Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff