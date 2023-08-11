Fairmont woman charged with child neglect creating risk of injury

FAIRMONT W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman is charged with child neglect after authorities say she overdosed and left her two children alone.

Police went to a home on Monroe St. in Fairmont on Thursday, Aug. 10 after receiving a call about an overdose.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities found 35-year-old Kendra Feltz laying on a couch with her sons, ages 3 and 5 months.

Police say Feltz found foil with heroin on it that belonged to her sister and she quote “lit it up and hit it”.

She then went into an overdose, and Narcan was administered, according to a criminal complaint.

While Feltz was under the influence, her children were left unsupervised in the home.

Police say both Feltz and her sister were under the influence of illegal narcotics.

Feltz is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 dollar bond.

