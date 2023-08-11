Fall Camp Notes: Picture of offense coming into focus for WVU

Intensity, offensive identity sharpen with 3 weeks until Penn State opener.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fall camp continued for West Virginia football today in their 8th practice of the 2023 season, and the offensive identity for WVU is taking shape.

Today’s practice was very fast - West Virginia’s athleticism immediately jumps out, and today, we saw some 7v7 action between the offense and defense, with a clear winner from the day’s performances at quarterback.

See more from the day in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Sypolt and Sarah Baker
More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say
Brianna Wise
Police: Woman charged after fentanyl found in child’s diaper bag
Rodney Moats, Jr.
Morgantown man found guilty of gross child neglect, arson
Child with autism found safe after hours-long search in Harrison County
Joshua Riffle
Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff

Latest News

2023 Morgantown Football Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Morgantown Football Season Preview
WVU vs Kansas State
Omar Silverio cannot play for WVU Basketball this season, says NCAA in ruling
2023 Fairmont Senior Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Fairmont Senior Season Preview
2023 Clay-Battelle Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Clay-Battelle Football Season Preview