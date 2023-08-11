House Call: Celiac Disease Pt. 5

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Jess Brantner, MS, director of Nutrition Services at United Hospital Center, talks about what bringing awareness to celiac disease.

1). How can I identify and avoid foods and drinks that contain gluten? Why should I be concerned about cross-contact?

A registered dietitian can help you learn to identify and avoid foods and drinks that contain gluten when you shop, prepare foods at home, or eat out.

For example, when you shop and eat at home you should:

carefully read food labels to check for grains that contain gluten—such as wheat, barley, and rye—and ingredients or additives made from those grains.

check for gluten-free food labeling.

don’t eat foods if you are unsure whether these items contain gluten. If possible, contact the company that makes the food or visit the company’s website for more information.

store and prepare your gluten-free foods separately from other family members’ foods that contain gluten to prevent cross-contact.

Cross-contact

Cross-contact occurs when foods or products that contain gluten come into contact with gluten-free foods. Cross-contact can spread gluten to gluten-free foods, making the gluten-free foods unsafe for people with celiac disease to consume. Cross-contact can occur at any time, including when foods are grown, processed, stored, prepared, or served.

2). What should I do when eating out or attending a social gathering?

When you eat out at restaurants or social gatherings make sure to:

search online for restaurants that offer a gluten-free menu.

review restaurant menus online or call ahead to make sure a restaurant can accommodate you safely.

let the server know that you have celiac disease when dining out. Ask about food ingredients, how food is prepared, and whether a gluten-free menu is available. Ask to talk with the chef if you would like more details about the menu.

let the host know you have celiac disease and find out if gluten-free foods will be available for a social gathering you plan to attend. If not, or if you are unsure, bring gluten-free foods that are safe for you to eat.

3). What should I eat if I have celiac disease?

If you have celiac disease, you will need to follow a gluten-free diet. Your doctor and a registered dietitian can help you plan a healthy, balanced diet to make sure that you get the nutrients you need.

Many foods, such as meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, rice, and potatoes, without additives or some seasonings, are naturally gluten-free. Flour made from gluten-free foods, such as potatoes, rice, corn, soy, nuts, cassava, amaranth, quinoa, buckwheat, or beans are safe to eat.

