Lifeguard shortage leads to another pool closure in Marion County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this month the Marion County Parks and Recreation announced the 12th street pool will be closing early for the season due to the lack of lifeguards.

This comes after Clarksburg’s, “Splash Pad” decided to close early due to the concern for swimmers safety.

Parks and Recreation officials say they usually start with around 30 guards at the beginning of the summer, but started with only 23 this year.

Currently Marion County only have 4 guards on staff and lifeguards like Jack Santee are feeling the impact. “I get more hours in but it’s just way harder to watch everybody” said Santee.

“It’s hard to depend on other lifeguards when it’s just you, especially a day like this, there’s a lot of people in the pool.

Despite the recent closures the Marion County Parks and Recreation will honor one-day and season passes for 12th street pool at the wave pool located in East Marion Park.

The wave pool will be closing at conclusion of labor day weekend.

