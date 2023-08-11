Man charged after forcing his way into car at drive-thru

Officials say the man did not get out until the driver pulled out a firearm.
Jonathan Henderson, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with kidnapping.
Jonathan Henderson, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with kidnapping.(Western regional jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges on Friday after forcing his way into a woman’s car at a fast-food drive-thru lane, according to court documents.

Officials report the incident happened on Thursday, August 10 along Huntington Mall in Barboursville.

The victim was sitting in her vehicle in the drive-thru lane waiting for her card to be returned to her, when Jonathan Corey Henderson, 34, of Huntington, opened the car’s front passenger door and got inside, officials say.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told Henderson she had a gun after he refused to get out. According to the victim, Henderson responded by stating he also had a gun.

After demanding Henderson get out of her car several times, officers say the victim pulled her firearm from her purse and pointed it at Henderson.

After the victim pulled out her firearm, Henderson got out of the vehicle, officials say.

Henderson has been charged with kidnapping.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Sypolt and Sarah Baker
More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say
Rodney Moats, Jr.
Morgantown man found guilty of gross child neglect, arson
Brianna Wise
Police: Woman charged after fentanyl found in child’s diaper bag
Child with autism found safe after hours-long search in Harrison County
Joshua Riffle
Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff

Latest News

Splash Island at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Island County Park will close for the season on Friday.
Lifeguard shortage leads to another pool closure in Marion County
Lifeguard shortage leads to another pool closure in Marion County
He talked about homes being demolished in our area, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Citizens...
WDTV First At Four Forum: Patsy Trecost
New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
Summersville Lake State Park officially established
WVU Fall Camp Check-In - WDTV Sports