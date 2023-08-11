Mon Health to host family day for staff

WDTV Jobs | Mon Health
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health is hosting a free family day for staff tomorrow at the Mylan Aquatic Center.

The event will start at noon, and there will be swimming, games and prizes, food trucks, and Mon Health Movies Among the Mountains.

There will be a dunk tank from 2-3 p.m., and all the proceeds will benefit the Colleague Support Fund at Mon Health.

The CSF provides financial assistance to employees who may be facing an emergency.

To learn more, visit monhealth.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Sypolt and Sarah Baker
More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say
Brianna Wise
Police: Woman charged after fentanyl found in child’s diaper bag
Rodney Moats, Jr.
Morgantown man found guilty of gross child neglect, arson
Child with autism found safe after hours-long search in Harrison County
Joshua Riffle
Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff

Latest News

Stonewall Resort to offer ‘Grapetastic Getaway’
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
City of Elkins sees funding from federal government for law enforcement upgrades
Elkins Funding
Students cheer as Louis the Child performs at FallFest Aug. 20, 2019
WVU FallFest lineup announced