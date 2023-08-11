Mon Health to host family day for staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health is hosting a free family day for staff tomorrow at the Mylan Aquatic Center.

The event will start at noon, and there will be swimming, games and prizes, food trucks, and Mon Health Movies Among the Mountains.

There will be a dunk tank from 2-3 p.m., and all the proceeds will benefit the Colleague Support Fund at Mon Health.

The CSF provides financial assistance to employees who may be facing an emergency.

To learn more, visit monhealth.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.