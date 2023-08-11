Omar Silverio cannot play for WVU Basketball this season, says NCAA in ruling

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, West Virginia Basketball announced that Omar Silverio’s career is over, as his appeal to play for West Virginia this season has been denied by the NCAA.

“I know Omar is disappointed that he won’t be able to compete this season as a Mountaineer and that his collegiate career is over,” said head coach Josh Eilert. “He is a wonderful person, and I know he will be successful in whatever career path he chooses. All of us enjoyed our time with him, and we wish him well.”

Silverio has had a winding career path - he began at Rhode Island, but transferred to Hofstra after. After the 2021-22 season at Hofstra (where he scored 10.9 PPG in his final year with the Pride), he transferred to Manhatten, but left when they fired head coach Steve Masiello with less than 2 weeks to the start of the season.

Silverio announced his commitment to WVU in March 2023, but his waiver to play this season has now been denied. Silverio has exhausted his college eligibility, and his career is now over.

