Partly sunny Friday, rain chances thereafter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a mild, rainy Thursday afternoon, this Friday will end the work week with partly sunny, seasonable conditions. Then rain chances return this weekend and next week. Find out the details in the video above!

A high-pressure system is pushing south of West Virginia this Friday afternoon, ending the work week with partly sunny skies, light west-southwesterly winds and highs in the low-80s, close to average for mid-August. Overnight, a few clouds will push into our region, but we’ll stay dry. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon will also be partly cloudy, with a few clouds pushing in from the west. Winds will be light, with highs in the mid-80s.

Then tomorrow night into Sunday, a frontal boundary will push through West Virginia, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms into our region. A few downpours may be possible, so we’re watching the situation carefully, but don’t be surprised if you see a few strong showers coming down at times. The rain moves out by Sunday evening, leaving sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. Then on Monday evening into Tuesday morning, a low-pressure system that started in the Rockies will push moisture and instability into West Virginia, resulting in more showers and thunderstorms. There is a small chance that some thunderstorms could be severe on Monday, i.e. that they could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. So we’ll be watching the storms carefully. Thereafter, a high-pressure system will keep skies mostly clear and temperatures in the mid-80s for the rest of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will feel like summertime, before showers and thunderstorms return on Sunday into early next week.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 63.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight hours. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 85.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 84.

