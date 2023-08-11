Preliminary investigation into Upshur County Schools wrapping up ahead of new school year

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the next couple weeks schools across West Virginia will begin a new semester and in Upshur County the discovery process of a state investigation will be wrapping up.

The state board of education took emergency control over Upshur County schools in June. Some officials allege there could be hundreds of thousands of dollars in misappropriated funds.

The former Taylor County Superintendent Christine Miller has been installed in Upshur County during this emergency.

Miller says the school district is turning over documents that may be related to potential misuse of funds by the previous administration.

“You want to make sure that the funding that the citizens are trusting you to spend in an effective manner and not overspend -- you have to make sure all of that is happening as you’re procuring those services,” said Miller.

5 news initial reporting heard outcry from parents of children in these schools about the emergency.

Miller says part of the goal these past few months has been rebuilding trust between the community and within the school system.

“We’re going to service the lighthouse for other systems; so we’re in a unique position because we’re essentially building from the ground level up, but doing it the right way and making sure everybody is supportive and understands what their role is in that,” said Miller.

This discovery phase of the investigation ends August 15th, with the first day of class beginning the next day.

Miller who was set to retire last June says she’s humbled to work with the state to help improve the lives of families in Upshur County.

“When you’re talking about kids, that’s why I got into this business, and when kids suffer those of us who got into this for the right reasons, which I will say everyone who I’ve met in this system is in it for the right reason, which is the kids, you can’t turn it away you’ve got to figure out ways to make it work,” said Miller.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.