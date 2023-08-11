Stonewall Resort to offer ‘Grapetastic Getaway’

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort has partnered with Lambert’s Winery to offer the “Grapetastic Getaway Package” in August and September.

“Guests crave relaxation, recreation and exploration,” said Andre’ D’Amour, Stonewall Resort General Manager. “We’re pleased to offer all three with this special package designed to allow guests to explore our region as well as enjoy the amenities we offer at Stonewall Resort.”

Guests who choose this package will receive a tasting for two at the winery, just a short car ride away from the resort. Wine tours and tastings are offered 7 days a week.

Guests will also receive two passes per day that provide access to kayaks, canoes, stand up paddle boards and disc golf, a self-guided golf cart tour, two Welcome Wines at TJ Muskies a box of chocolates and bottle of house wine delivered to the room, 20% off one round of golf for two, and 20% off pontoon boat rentals.

The package costs $239.

For more information, visit stonewallresort.com

