Summersville Lake State Park officially established

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice held an event this morning to sign House Bill 124, officially establishing Summersville Lake State Park.

The park opened after the bill was signed. It’s on the lake’s northern shore.

Summersville Lake is officially the West Virginia’s 36th state park, and state officials say it will be a premier outdoor adventure park for West Virginians.

The park spans 177 acres, and is just off US-19.

There will be climbing and bouldering opportunities, hiking and biking trails, water activities, aerial sports, camping, cabins, and more.

