Teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teacher has been indicted on sexual abuse charges that stem from incidents that happened while he was an employee at Barboursville Middle School.

A Cabell County Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Daniel Miles, of Barboursville.

Miles is charged with first degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

The alleged incidents happened from August 2019 through January 2022 and involved multiple students.

According to a criminal complaint filed when Miles was initially arrested in 2022, the Deputy Superintendent of Cabell County Schools told investigators Miles had been reprimanded before for similar behavior.

Miles was placed on administrative leave by Cabell County Schools in January 2022.

A spokesperson for Cabell County Schools confirmed to WSAZ that Miles still remains on unpaid administrative leave as of August 11, 2023.

Miles will be arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court at a later date.

