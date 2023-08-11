Teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges

Daniel Miles appears in court
Daniel Miles appears in court(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teacher has been indicted on sexual abuse charges that stem from incidents that happened while he was an employee at Barboursville Middle School.

A Cabell County Grand Jury handed down an indictment against Daniel Miles, of Barboursville.

Miles is charged with first degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

The alleged incidents happened from August 2019 through January 2022 and involved multiple students.

According to a criminal complaint filed when Miles was initially arrested in 2022, the Deputy Superintendent of Cabell County Schools told investigators Miles had been reprimanded before for similar behavior.

Miles was placed on administrative leave by Cabell County Schools in January 2022.

A spokesperson for Cabell County Schools confirmed to WSAZ that Miles still remains on unpaid administrative leave as of August 11, 2023.

Miles will be arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court at a later date.

For previous coverage <<CLICK HERE>> and <<HERE>>.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Sypolt and Sarah Baker
More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say
A Fairmont woman is charged with child neglect after authorities say she overdosed and left her...
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect creating risk of injury
Rodney Moats, Jr.
Morgantown man found guilty of gross child neglect, arson
WVU alumna Margaret Workman (center) poses with children (from left) Lindsay, Christopher and...
Former W.Va. Supreme Court Justice honors late children with WVU scholarships
Mister Crabs Catering & Boil truck is one of the food trucks that will be at the Food Truck Fest.
Food Truck Fest returns to Clarksburg this weekend

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | August 11, 2023
UHC Housecall
Summersville State Park
Black Lung Hearing
FallFest 2023