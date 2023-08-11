WV Miners Speak about New Silica Dust Exposure Rule

Wes Addington, Director of the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center in Whitesburg, says because of...
Wes Addington, Director of the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center in Whitesburg, says because of this behavior, the severity in cases of Black Lung Disease have increased drastically.(WYMT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY W.V.a. (WDTV) - The second of three public hearings was held today to discuss a proposal from the federal government to reduce coal miners exposure to silica dust.

Long exposure to the dust can cause adverse health affects, including silicosis, respiratory diseases, and lung cancer.

At the hearing, miners told federal regulators they are thankful for the crackdown, but it will mean nothing if it isn’t enforced.

The proposed rule would require operators to limit miners’ exposure to respirable crystalline silica to levels at or below 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air for a full eight-hour shift exposure.

Miners also talked about fear of retaliation for speaking out about the unsafe conditions they work in.

They said the government needs more inspectors to spend more time in the mines, ensuring that existing rules are being followed.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Sypolt and Sarah Baker
More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say
Brianna Wise
Police: Woman charged after fentanyl found in child’s diaper bag
Rodney Moats, Jr.
Morgantown man found guilty of gross child neglect, arson
Child with autism found safe after hours-long search in Harrison County
Joshua Riffle
Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff

Latest News

New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
Summersville Lake State Park officially established
WVU Fall Camp Check-In - WDTV Sports
2023 Morgantown Football Season Preview
Stonewall Resort to offer ‘Grapetastic Getaway’