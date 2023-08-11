WV Miners Speak about New Silica Dust Exposure Rule

BECKLEY W.V.a. (WDTV) - The second of three public hearings was held today to discuss a proposal from the federal government to reduce coal miners exposure to silica dust.

Long exposure to the dust can cause adverse health affects, including silicosis, respiratory diseases, and lung cancer.

At the hearing, miners told federal regulators they are thankful for the crackdown, but it will mean nothing if it isn’t enforced.

The proposed rule would require operators to limit miners’ exposure to respirable crystalline silica to levels at or below 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air for a full eight-hour shift exposure.

Miners also talked about fear of retaliation for speaking out about the unsafe conditions they work in.

They said the government needs more inspectors to spend more time in the mines, ensuring that existing rules are being followed.

