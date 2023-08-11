WVU FallFest lineup announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced the 2023 FallFest lineup.

This year’s performers are Coi Leray, The Driver Era, and Chayce Beckham.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 on the Evansdale Fields adjacent to the Student Rec Center.

Chayce Beckham, an up-and-coming country music singer, opens the show at 6 p.m.

The Driver Era is a pop/rock duo consisting of Ross Lynch, of Disney Channel’s “Austin and Ally”, and his brother, Rocky. They are set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Following The Driver Era is Coi Leray, a rapper known for her melodic verses that balance toughness with a charismatic attitude.

FallFest is free to all WVU students with a valid WVU student ID.

IDs will be swiped at gates. Students with valid IDs are permitted one guest age 17 and older. WVU students with guests may enter any gate.

Guest tickets are not required, however guests should be ready to provide proof of age.

The University’s clear bag policy will be enforced at FallFest. Only bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ in size, small clutch bags, or plastic storage bags will be permitted.

Buses will run continuously between the Mountainlair and the Braxton Tower portico from 4 p.m. until one hour after the concert concludes. The PRT will also run until one hour after the concert ends.

For those using Uber, Lyft or a taxi for transportation, drop-off and pickup will be at the intersection of Morrill Way and Rec Center Drive near WVU Short Term Lot ST1. Free parking will be available beginning at 4 p.m. in WVU Short Term Lot ST9 across from the Art Museum and in WVU Short Term Lot ST1 off Patteson Drive.

Alcohol, smoking, glow sticks, selfie sticks, professional cameras, video and audio recorders, coolers and hard containers are prohibited at the event.

Click here for a complete list of event guidelines and restrictions.

