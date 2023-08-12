More Chances for Severe Weather Tonight/Next Week

Severe weather chances going into next week
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a round of severe storms last Monday, we can expect at least 2 more chances of severe weather over the next 48 hours with threats of strong to severe storms tonight and Monday. The biggest threats will be heavy rain, strong winds, and hail, but some areas in Ohio have already seen multiple severe thunderstorms, flash floods, and tornado warnings. More rounds of strong storms can be expected throughout the day on Monday as NCWV is currently at a Slight risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center’s “Day 2 Outlook”. Michael Moranelli has more details on what we can expect tonight and Monday.

