Salem to Compete with MEC in 2023-24

By Harrison Klopp
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Bridgeport, WV (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference has come to an agreement with Salem University, which will preserve 156 athletic contests that were lost due to the immediate suspension of athletics at Alderson Broaddus University.

Salem University is located in Salem, West Virginia, and currently has 11 varsity sports. The agreement will preserve 156 athletic contests in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and women’s volleyball.

Alderson Broaddus has come into recent trouble after financial problems caused the school to shut down its athletic program.

MEC Commissioner, Reid Amos says the conference is looking for a 12th member. Maybe Salem could be the 12th.

