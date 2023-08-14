Doris June Barbe

Doris June Barbe
Doris June Barbe(Doris June Barbe)
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doris June Barbe, 89 of Diana passed away peacefully Friday, August 11, 2023 at her home.  June was born August 23, 1933 in Guardian and was the daughter of the late Alexander Raymond and Cora Estaline Tanner Townsend.  Along with her parents June was also preceded in death by her son, William Glenn Barbe, a daughter, Judy Ann Johnson and also a brother Arnold Townsend.  June was a faithful Christian and was a member of the Cleveland Independent Baptist Church; she loved her Lord and church family.    She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping at their camp in Hacker Valley, loved raising a big gardening and canning.  One of her favorite things was just sitting on the front porch swing with Bradley watching traffic pass. Surviving are her loving husband of 70 years, Bradley; daughter, Robyn Hamrick and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Kristy, Katie, Kylie, John, Mark, Jessica, Sarah and Brad;  15 great grandchildren; daughter in law, Beverly  Barbe and a son in law, Rick Johnson.  Service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, August 14, 2023 at Dodd &amp; Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating.  Burial will follow at Big Run Cemetery, Diana.  Friends may join the family for visitation Noon until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.  The family would like to give a special thanks to Webster County Senior Citizens and also to Peg Quinn and Pauline Henline for all their love and care shown to June and the family.Online condolences may be left to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd &amp; Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Barbe family.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
Severe Outlook
More Chances for Severe Weather Tonight/Next Week
New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
Summersville Lake State Park officially established
Gerald Sypolt and Sarah Baker
More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say
A Fairmont woman is charged with child neglect after authorities say she overdosed and left her...
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect creating risk of injury

Latest News

Lora "Ann" Moore Graves
Lora “Ann” Moore Graves
Mary Alice Lowther
Kathryn Ruth Green
Joyce Bean Hawse
Joyce Bean Hawse
Mary Elizabeth Lilley
Mary Elizabeth Lilley