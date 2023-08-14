BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doris June Barbe, 89 of Diana passed away peacefully Friday, August 11, 2023 at her home. June was born August 23, 1933 in Guardian and was the daughter of the late Alexander Raymond and Cora Estaline Tanner Townsend. Along with her parents June was also preceded in death by her son, William Glenn Barbe, a daughter, Judy Ann Johnson and also a brother Arnold Townsend. June was a faithful Christian and was a member of the Cleveland Independent Baptist Church; she loved her Lord and church family. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping at their camp in Hacker Valley, loved raising a big gardening and canning. One of her favorite things was just sitting on the front porch swing with Bradley watching traffic pass. Surviving are her loving husband of 70 years, Bradley; daughter, Robyn Hamrick and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Kristy, Katie, Kylie, John, Mark, Jessica, Sarah and Brad; 15 great grandchildren; daughter in law, Beverly Barbe and a son in law, Rick Johnson. Service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, August 14, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Burial will follow at Big Run Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation Noon until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thanks to Webster County Senior Citizens and also to Peg Quinn and Pauline Henline for all their love and care shown to June and the family.Online condolences may be left to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Barbe family.

