FIRST ALERT: Strong storms to hit NCWV Monday afternoon/evening

The Storm Prediction Center has all of NCWV under a Slight Risk for severe storms.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite a calm morning, strong storms will push through later Monday afternoon and early evening. The main threats with these storms are heavy rainfall (leading to potential flash flooding) and damaging winds. Storms will continue into the overnight, weakening as they do so, fading out through Tuesday morning. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Jarred Schultz
