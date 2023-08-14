First at Four Forum: Andy Walker

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Andy Walker, with the Harrison County Cultural Foundation, joined the First at Four on Friday.

He talked about a live radio recording happening at The Robinson Grand, how the Harrison County Cultural Foundation is involved, and what makes the event unique.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald Sypolt and Sarah Baker
More than 100 grams of meth, fentanyl found after pursuit, 2 charged, police say
Rodney Moats, Jr.
Morgantown man found guilty of gross child neglect, arson
Brianna Wise
Police: Woman charged after fentanyl found in child’s diaper bag
Child with autism found safe after hours-long search in Harrison County
Joshua Riffle
Clarksburg man charged with several sex-related crimes after police standoff

Latest News

UHC Housecall
Summersville State Park
Black Lung Hearing
FallFest 2023