Marion County schools set to take on the school year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s time for kids to head back to school! Marion county schools are set to take on the 2023-2024 school year.

East Fairmont High School is currently preparing for the return of their students. The Bees, like other Marion county schools are planning to open their doors next Monday, August 21st, 2023.

However, it’s not just school officials who are working to get the school ready in time. Students from East Fairmont have been pitching in to help according to the schools principal, Dr. Mary Westfall.

" Last Friday our student council organized a campus clean-up day. We had students come up and they just worked around the campus. Planting flowers, pulling weeds, cleaning up some garbage. (It was) a huge help and great to see them on campus. (I’m) excited to get back into the swing of things.”

When asked what she’s most excited for this coming school year Westfall alluded to the success of her students. " I think they’ll be successful in the classroom. I think they’ll be successful in their extracurricular activities, so I’m really just looking forward to a great school year all around.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.