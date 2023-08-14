Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall, Saturday, April 25, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)(Jason DeCrow | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jacob Gallant and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Michael Oher is seeking to end his conservatorship from Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.

Oher alleges the Tuohys failed “to meet their required duties to provide regular accountings or to act in the best interest of their ward, Michael J. Oher.”

The story of Oher and the Tuohys was made famous by the 2009 film “The Blind Side,” which portrays Oher’s journey growing up in Memphis, being raised by the Tuohys and starring as an offensive lineman for Ole Miss before making his way to the NFL.

Oher’s petition, filed in Shelby County Probate Court on Monday, notes Oher was placed in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Human Services in 1996, when he was about 11 years old.

Oher was introduced to the principal of Briarcrest Christian School in 2002, which led to Oher’s enrollment at the school in 2003, where he became a star on the football field.

Oher states during 10th and 11th grade, he often stayed with his grandfather and occasionally stayed with the Tuohys in the summer after his junior year.

Oher said Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy “saw [Oher] as...a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit.”

Oher said he was invited to live with the Tuohys in July 2004, before his senior year at Briarcrest. He says they took no steps to take custody of Oher from DHS or become his guardian, despite claiming they had intended to adopt him.

Oher said he believed the Tuohys and trusted them as family.

Then, according to Oher’s filing, the Tuohys presented Oher with papers immediately after moving in. Thinking they were a step in the adoption process, he signed.

These documents instead gave the Tuohys total control over Oher’s ability to negotiate for or enter any contract, even though he was already over 18 years old.

Oher said the Tuohys have falsely claimed Oher as their adopted son in the years since to their benefit.

Oher claims he learned in February 2023 that the conservatorship did not qualify him as a member of the Tuohy family.

Oher says a document was signed in 2007 that signed away, with no payment, his unconditional and exclusive right to his name, likeness and more to Fox, which distributed “The Blind Side.”

However, Oher claims he never willingly or knowingly signed this document.

