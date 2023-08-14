Toyota recalls Tundra truck models for potential fire hazard

Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.
Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.(Toyota)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra-hybrid trucks.

The recall is the company’s largest this year, covering 168,000 vehicles in the U.S.

The vehicles have a plastic fuel tube which could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak.”

Toyota said such a leak could possibly cause a fire “in the presence of an ignition source.”

The Japanese carmaker will replace the tube for free and is preparing to make the replacement parts available.

For now, Toyota dealers “will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers.

The company will notify owners of affected vehicles by early October.

Owners can go to toyota.com/recall and enter their vehicle identification number or license plate information to see if their car is part of the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Potential Today
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms to hit NCWV Monday afternoon/evening
New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
Summersville Lake State Park officially established
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Country supergroup coming to downtown Clarksburg
FILE PHOTO of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
Black Heritage Festival’s entertainment lineup features iconic rapper

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger killed after plane crashes into lake
The three-judge panel, which blocked the use of the state’s old map last year, will decide...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
FILE - People stand atop a rock formation to watch the sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At...
Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind climate change trial in Montana