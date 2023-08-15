2023 East Fairmont Football Season Preview

Bees reached playoffs for 4th time in school history last year - and they’re ready for more.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees have turned a corner under head coach Shane Eakle.

This program has struggled throughout their history - they only made the playoffs for the 4th time in school history in 2022 - but under Eakle, they’ve established a culture and identity, and now, the wins and progress have followed suit.

Where can they go this season?

Senior quarterback Ian Crookshanks, a three-and-a-half year starter for the Bees, said: “I think Wheeling Island is everyone’s goal - everyone saw what we could do last year, and everyone doubted us then - we’re just gonna work together as a team and try to go further in the playoffs”.

Hear more from Crookshanks, MLB Tristen Ramsey, and Coach Eakle ahead of the 2023 season for East Fairmont in the video above.

2023 East Fairmont Football Schedule

1 - @ North Marion, Aug 24 @ 7 PM

2 - vs Grafton, Sep 1 @ 7 PM

3 - vs Berkeley Springs, Sep 8 @ 7 PM

4 - @ Braxton County, Sep 15 @ 7 PM

5 - vs Preston, Sep 22 @ 7 PM

6 - vs Philip Barbour, Oct 5 @ 7 PM

7 - @ Liberty, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

8 - @ Elkins, Oct 20 @ 7 PM

9 - @ Lewis County, Oct 27 @ 7 PM

10 - vs Fairmont Senior, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

