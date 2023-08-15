Aussie Kingdom show brings kangaroos to the fair

Aussie Kingdom show brings kangaroos to the fair
Aussie Kingdom show brings kangaroos to the fair(WVVA)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - This year the West Virginia state fair is featuring animals from Australia.

The Aussie Kingdom is a traveling Australian animal stage show that visitors can watch and learn about several different types of animal species.

Those types of animals include a number of retiles, including lizards and snakes.

Kangaroos are also on display for people to meet and learn about.

Owner Carolyn Lantz feels it’s important to educate the public on these animals to help protect them.

“Tt’s an educational program, we tell you some neat things about Australia and animals and bring out the reptiles,” she said. “We have several different animals that come out during the show.”

The Aussie Kingdom will be at the fair every day with showtimes at 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signing bills in Beckley providing millions to address the...
Gov. Justice postpones Tuesday events after visit to the hospital

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Deb Spiker
First at 4 Forum: Deb Spiker
First at Four Forum - WV Tattoo Expo
First at Four Forum: WV Tattoo Expo
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Aug. 13
West Virginia University cutting over 30 programs
As students get ready to come back to school for the new semester, Fairmont State announced on...
Fairmont State University reinstates music and theatre minors