Back to School Bash offers free school supplies in Jackson Co.

Jackson County students had the chance to stock up on school supplies and enjoy a day of summer fun in Ripley on Tuesday afternoon.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson County students had the chance to stock up on school supplies and enjoy a day of summer fun in Ripley on Tuesday afternoon.

The non-profit Community Resources Inc. hosted a Back to School Bash at West Virginia’s Jackson County Center this afternoon. The event offered backpacks and school supplies to 250 Pre-K through 12 students.

Students also had the chance to enjoy inflatables, karaoke, and public safety lessons from first responders.

Community Resources’ Community Service Specialist Treska Dunbar said 33 different groups helped out with the event, including The Health Plan and Westbrook Health Services.

Dunbar said events like the Back to School Bash are part of the broader mission of Community Resources. “Our goal of our mission in our agency is that we would help others to get out of poverty,” Dunbar said. “That’s ultimately our goal. So we’re here just trying to provide these supplies to these children so that they have a good school year.”

The event offered kids free hygiene items like toothbrushes and toothpaste in addition to school supplies.

