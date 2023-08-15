Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.(West Virginia MetroNews)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins has been placed on 12 months of probation following his DUI charge in June.

Huggins was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program for first-time DUI offenders. The stipulations are to be on non-reporting probabtion for one year. If all conditions are met, he could leave the program in as soon as 6 months.

In addition, Huggins’ driver’s license will be suspended for at least 60 days, and he must take alcohol treatment recommended by a Court Reporting Network assessment.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest

