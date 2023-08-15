City recognizes Bridgeport Library Board Member’s service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A public servant is being recognized for her dedication to the Bridgeport Library.

At Monday’s Bridgeport City Council meeting longtime library board member Barbara Bean got a lifetime achievement.

Bean’s term expired earlier this month after serving on the board for 26 years.

Bean was part of a group that helped fundraise money to purchase the library building in the early 90′s.

At the time it cost the city $1.2-million which has since been entirely paid off.

Bean says she’s very grateful the city has always been so supportive of the library.

“At the time, the library was in the Benedum Civic Center upstairs with books piled high on shelves out of the reach for many people,” said Bean. “This turned out to be a wonderful facility and we’ve watched it grow and develop -- the programs are always changing with the times [and] technology.”

One of those new technologies is a 3-D printer which was kindly used to print bean a decorative new library card.

The library also has the ability to acquire books from all around the region and recently got a van to deliver books to people who can’t get there themselves.

Bean says she loves seeing how far the library has come and all of the different programs being offered to people of all ages.

Bean says she’s excited to see the next chapter for the future of this library.

“I just want it to keep going and going and have young people grow up feeling comfortable wanting to go to the library,” said Bean. “In a library you can live a life of all over the world, you find so many things you would never find without the resources here.”

