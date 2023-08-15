Concert record attempt at Robinson Grand

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A world record attempt continues tonight in Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

On August 15th, the duo of Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter will attempt to break the world record for fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states.

The current record was set in 2003 and is held by Adam Brodsky. Now 20 years later, the Robinson officials hope to contribute to history.

“In the book it’s going to say the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Clarksburg West Virginia”

Jason Young, the Robinson’s Program Director, understands this concert can do something special. However, he also realizes its not just about the record.

“Devon Allman and Donavan Frankenreiter aside from that... are incredible musicians. They have such a great groove and a great feel that we’re lucky to have this show being the thing that’s breaking the record”

If Allman and Frankenreiter are able to complete the feat that would mean the Robinson would be mentioned in the Guinness book of world records forever.

“We think that we have a historically worthy venue and so we’re going in the record books.”

Rush tickets are available for only 10 dollars at the door. You don’t want to miss the start of “The see it all American Tour”. August

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.