Concert record attempt at Robinson Grand

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A world record attempt continues tonight in Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

On August 15th, the duo of Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter will attempt to break the world record for fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states.

The current record was set in 2003 and is held by Adam Brodsky. Now 20 years later, the Robinson officials hope to contribute to history.

“In the book it’s going to say the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Clarksburg West Virginia”

Jason Young, the Robinson’s Program Director, understands this concert can do something special. However, he also realizes its not just about the record.

“Devon Allman and Donavan Frankenreiter aside from that... are incredible musicians. They have such a great groove and a great feel that we’re lucky to have this show being the thing that’s breaking the record”

If Allman and Frankenreiter are able to complete the feat that would mean the Robinson would be mentioned in the Guinness book of world records forever.

“We think that we have a historically worthy venue and so we’re going in the record books.”

Rush tickets are available for only 10 dollars at the door. You don’t want to miss the start of “The see it all American Tour”. August

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Potential Today
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms to hit NCWV Monday afternoon/evening
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
New state park will be located above this scenic spot at Summersville Lake.
Summersville Lake State Park officially established
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signing bills in Beckley providing millions to address the...
Gov. Justice postpones Tuesday events after visit to the hospital
Alderson Broaddus University
Class action lawsuits filed against Alderson Broaddus University

Latest News

A world record attempt continues tonight in Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting