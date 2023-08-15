Dash and body cameras on horizon for Cabell County Sheriff’s Office

Thanks to federal grant money, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is exploring options of dash and body cameras.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanks to federal grant money, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is exploring options of dash and body cameras.

Chief Deputy Doug Adams says the new additions will help build trust and transparency within the communities they serve.

“Video is hard to dispute. All of our actions are caught on video, crimes can be caught on video, DUIs can be caught on video,” Adams said.

When it comes to filling out reports or going to court, for example, Adams says these recordings will give deputies a chance to look back on how the scene played out and note any details they might have missed but the cameras picked up.

The video is also aimed to help squash ‘he said/she said’ scenarios.

“We get a lot of false allegations of misconduct, and 90% of the time it’s to try and get out of the charge they were in. This will help us and protect all the guys showing there was no misconduct, and it shows the actions of the person you were interviewing, too,” Adams said.

Currently, the sheriff’s office is going through a 30-day trial period, testing out a company’s dash and body cameras.

Adams says once they make a final decision, he estimates deputies will be equipped with the cameras within the next six to eight months.

