Dorothy “Dottie” Ethel Long
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Dorothy “Dottie” Ethel Long, 84, of the Benton’s Ferry Community, died on August 14, 2023 in Fairmont. She was born on June 26, 1939. She is survived by her husband, James Lee Long whom she married on July 2, 1959. Also surviving are her daughter Kathy Islam, and son-in law Pinto and their children Adam, Aryanna, and Armani. Her son Chris Long, and daughter-in-law Trista and their daughters Nitehi, Ajila, and Ahawi. One great-grandson: Milo Parker. Also, brother-in-law William Long and his children Jeff, Matt, Melanie, and Carrie. Along with her cousin, Nancy Vincent English and good friends Betty Campbell and Missy Esultante and countless friends, family, and neighbors. Her mother, Lula Pearl Beacham, and daughter, Ethel Pearl Harold, preceded her in death. Dorothy was a longtime resident of Benton’s Ferry where she raised her children. She loved her community, family, and friends with all her heart. She enjoyed baking, Elvis, and collecting angels. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Fairmont. Special thanks to the staff at Genesis Healthcare Pierpont Center and WV Caring for the care of her during this difficult time. There will be a “Celebration of Life” at a future date at the Benton’s Ferry United Methodist Church.

