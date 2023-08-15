Ernest Ray Sims, 90, of Erbacon passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at his home. Born April 3, 1933 in Wainville, he was the son of the late Noble and Lillie (Carpenter) Sims. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren: Travis Tinney and Katelyn Weese; brothers: Loyd and Clarence Sims; his sisters: Beulah Moore, Eula Lamb, and Audra Green; first wife and mother of his children: Virginia Ruth Sims; and his second wife, Georgia Mathes Sims Jackson. Ernest was a proud United States Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict, and a coal miner. He was also a very skilled mechanic and worked in construction for some time. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and riding horses. He was a member of Gladeview Community Church. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Ray (wife, Carol) Sims, Steven (wife, Rhonda) Sims, Roy (wife, Lori) Sims, Richard (wife, Amy) Hammons, Katherine (husband, Tom) Weese, and Diania (husband, Darrell) Bragg, all of Cowen, and Tracey (husband, Ronnie) Beckner of Rainelle; siblings: Forest Sims, Tommy Sims, Harry Sims, and Lela Wehr, all of OH; grandchildren: Chris (wife, Angie) Weese, Tommy (wife, Brooke) Weese, Shara (husband, Scott) Cochran, Allen Bragg, David (wife, Jennifer) Bragg, Robert (wife, Kayla) Sims, Amanda (husband, Dennis) Weese, and Ashley (husband, Kalem) McRae; his loving companion, Beatrice McKinzie; 19 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday, August 17, 2023 with Pastor Craig Williams and Bro. Larry Joe Bragg officiating at Sims Family Cemetery in Erbacon. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to honor Ernest’s memory to American Legion Post 62, PO Box 846, Cowen, WV 26206 Attn: Honor Guard. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, is honored to be serving the Sims family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.