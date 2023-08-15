Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested

A former Chapmanville K-9 handler indicted following the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care has been arrested.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Chapmanville K-9 handler indicted following the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care has been arrested, according to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak.

Marcus Dudley’s arrest came after he failed to show up for court for his arraignment in Kanawha County.

Dudley was arrested in Georgia.

Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.

Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges, including counts of falsely reporting an emergency incident, making false statements and obstructing an officer, and cruelty to animals.

On April 24, 2023, WSAZ reported Dudley had been fired from the Chapmanville Police Department, according to Mayor Joel McNeely.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signing bills in Beckley providing millions to address the...
Gov. Justice postpones Tuesday events after visit to the hospital

Latest News

West Virginia University cutting over 30 programs
As students get ready to come back to school for the new semester, Fairmont State announced on...
Fairmont State University reinstates music and theatre minors
Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old...
Barrackville police confirm missing man found safe
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | August 15, 2023
Outdoor recreation opportunities expanded in Marion County