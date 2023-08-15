Gov. Justice postpones Tuesday events after visit to the hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice is postponing some of his scheduled events after a visit to the hospital Monday afternoon.

In a press release sent to 5 News, the governor said his visit was pre-scheduled appointment at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Justice says has been having some discomfort in his sacroiliac joints in his lower back. Those joints link the pelvis and lower spine.

The governor noted it had been bothering him for a few weeks because of “awkwardly twisting the joint.”

The release says Justice was given a routine injection to alleviate the pain. Doctors have also advised the governor not to drive for 24 hours.

“So because of this, I have decided to postpone my planned events in Huntington and Point Pleasant that were initially set for [Tuesday],” the Governor said in the release. “Instead, I will be rescheduling these events.”

The governor had spent most of the day at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center in Mount Hope and at a Division of Forestry headquarters in Beckley.

Justice told 5 News, “I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the entire team at WVU Medicine for their professional and dedicated care. As a state, we are truly fortunate to have such an incredible healthcare resource available to us.”

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.