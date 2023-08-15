How to tell the signs of a concussion

How to tell the signs of a concussion
How to tell the signs of a concussion(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Medical professionals want players to be knowledgeable about concussion safety with fall sports — including football season — in full swing.

A concussion is a brain injury usually caused by a direct hit to the head or whiplash. There are many signs in telling if someone has a concussion. Some of the signs include balance issues, double vision and pupil dilation.

Medical professionals, such as Memorial Health System Sports Department medical director, Dr. Wisler Saint-Vil said someone who already received a concussion is more likely to get one in the future.

Dr. Saint-Vil added he sees an increase in concussions when it comes to fall sports.

“During the football season, we see a higher number of concussions,” Dr. Saint-Vil said. “I know starting August, I will be seeing 20 to 30 concussions every week. Because football is a sport that will put you at risk. It’s part of the sport that puts you at risk for concussion.”

Dr. Saint-Vil said there has been improvement in concussion avoidance because of the rule changes in football. He added if you see any concussion symptoms or signs of a concussion, take the person to the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins put on 12 month probation after DUI arrest
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
A 16-year-old girl now has a nursing degree after finishing an accelerated program in just a...
16-year-old earns nursing degree before getting her driver’s license
Preston county man charged with multiple crimes
Preston County man charged with threatening to kill woman, stealing more than $8k for sports betting
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, signing bills in Beckley providing millions to address the...
Gov. Justice postpones Tuesday events after visit to the hospital

Latest News

West Virginia University cutting over 30 programs
As students get ready to come back to school for the new semester, Fairmont State announced on...
Fairmont State University reinstates music and theatre minors
Barrackville Police, with help from the West Virginia State police, confirmed 23-year-old...
Barrackville police confirm missing man found safe
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | August 15, 2023
Outdoor recreation opportunities expanded in Marion County