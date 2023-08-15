Joseph J Rote of Rivesville, WV died peacefully on August 14, 2023. Joe dedicated his life to building things. As an ironworker, he helped to build stadiums, power plants, bridges and even Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he drew his last breath. He also built a home on a hill near Pharoahs Run, and he filled it with love and learning and tireless dedication to his family. He was the foundation under our feet and the roof over our heads. Joe’s favorite hobby was helping his friends and family with their projects. He took satisfaction from having the right tool for the job and from putting them to use to make something lasting. Occasionally, he would take a day off and go fishing, work in the garden or drink a scotch on the porch. A Veteran of the Vietnam War, Joe earned four medals for his service including an air medal and three bronze stars for going behind enemy lines to retrieve injured and fallen infantrymen. He was a hero in every sense of the word, but if you asked him, he would tell you he was just trying to help someone he cared for. Like he always was. Joe was predeceased by his father, John Rote, and mother, Anne Rote. He is survived by his loving wife, Twyla; daughter, Amanda Gallagher; daughter, Abigail [Michael] Kopischke; son Aaron [Alyssa] Rote; grandchildren, Colby, Emma, Baylee, Rocco and Mia; and brother, John. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, August 18, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Matt Holbert officiating. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place after the funeral at Short Story Brewing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

